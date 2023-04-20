 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Experts have just warned Prince Harry about his dwindling fanbase and the added consequences it brings.

The Daily Mail has issued these shocking revelations.

Per their findings, “Harry is going back for all the right reasons but there was a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family.”

“At the end of the day it is all about proximity to the King,” the source added.

A separate insider close to Walt Disney Studios later backed up the admissions, and warned, “They are at a turning point because they've done the Netflix series and Harry's done his book. You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their currency? Their main selling point is their link to the Royal Family.”

“Harry has to be there [at the Coronation]. In America, this is all part of the narrative. Harry has to go back and he's either embraced, which is wonderful, or he's not – which will keep the narrative going.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report video

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’
Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks video

Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks
King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?

King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘brilliant’ Coronation decision video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘brilliant’ Coronation decision
Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation video

Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation
Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’ video

Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’
Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’ video

Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’
Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’ video

Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’
Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’ video

Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’
Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile video

Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile
Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday? video

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?