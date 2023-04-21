Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who won't attend the coronation together, have seemingly been left heart broken by King CHarles III's decision.

The Duke of Sussex, with surely tears in his eyes as he loves Meghan the most, has confirmed that he would attend King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Crowning ceremony on May 6, but his wife stays in the USA to look after their two children, Archie and Lilibet.



A close friend of teh Duke and Duchess of Sussex has also claimed that the couple didn't get "what they wanted" in their Coronation talks.

"At this point, it's become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad," the friend told People magazine.

King Charles III was reportedly pleased when he heard that Prince Harry would attend the Coronation.

There are speculations that Harry did not want to attend the landmark ceremony, but his wife asked him to support his father, while there are also speculations that the monarch asked his son to attend the iconic event alone.

The decision, according to some, made Meghan and Harry sad, but they are hopeful that it will help heal the rift between the Sussexes and royal family.