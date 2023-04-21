Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they visited Birmingham on Thursday for their first royal outing since Easter.



The Prince and Princess of Wales put on their elegance on display as they arrived in Birmingham to celebrate its diverse culture and heritage, for their first engagement, the royal couple visited family-run restaurant The Indian Streatery.

Kate dropped jaws as she made her first public appearance on Thursday after Harry's announcement to attend King Charles III's coronation without his wife Meghan Markle.



The Princess of Wales chose to dress elegantly as ever for the occasion, looking out of this world in a beautiful burgundy floaty dress.



The mother-of- three wore her famous brunette hair loose and long with her signature soft waves, and teamed her look with minimal makeup as usual.

William's sweetheart stunned onlookers with her appearance in burgundy dress features a deep-V neckline, nipped-in belted waist and a pleated skirt. To elevate her looks she teamed it with matching heels.

Kate accessorised her chic outfit with her beautiful Sezane 'Dina' earrings, which were rumoured to be a 2022 Christmas present from her husband.