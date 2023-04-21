 
Royals
Friday Apr 21 2023
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for the fourth birthday of their son Prince Archie on May 6
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for the fourth birthday of their son Prince Archie, and while King Charles’ coronation will be on the same day, May 6, plans are underway to celebrate the little prince in the US.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex has planned a ‘touch and go’ trip to the UK for his father’s coronation, and will leave soon after the main ceremony to fly off to the US for his own son’s birthday, skipping post-coronation festivities.

Royal insider Omid Scobie tweeted earlier: “I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.”

“Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie also shared.

After Prince Harry gets done with his appearance at Charles’ coronation, he is expected to hop on a flight back to the US where wife Meghan has reportedly planned an ‘intimate’ birthday celebration for their first born.

Expected guests at the party are Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Archie’s school friends and a few celeb friends of Prince Harry and Meghan.

An insider also told Page Six: “Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday. It's going to be an intimate party, it's not going to be like 'My Super Sweet 16' or Portia de Rossi's 50th!” 

