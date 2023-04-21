 
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Royal fans started trolling journalist Ellie Hall when she said she has lost her job after Buzzfeed decided to shut down its news division, BuzzFeed News.

The decision was taken as part of an effort to cut the company’s work force by 15%.

Taking to Twitter, Ellie Hall accused both Sussex and royal family fans of attacking her.

She said, "I hope the royal family fans coming into my mentions to troll and celebrate the fact that my newsroom is getting shut down realize that this makes y'all look like ghouls and reflects poorly on the people you stan."

She added, "Do you really think the Waleses would be happy that you're trolling someone over losing their job?"

The reporter said, "This also applies to the Sussex fans in my mentions! Don't you have better things to do?"

A prominent royal family fan shared an alleged screenshot of Ellie Hall's tweet from 2014 and claimed that she backed a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton.

"Maybe one of your friends who wanted to kidnap and traffic Catherine," the fan wrote while replying to Ellie Hall.

It was evident from the alleged screenshot that Ellie Hall was enjoying a joke about Kate Middleton in her tweet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's fans also accused Hall of getting inside information on William and Kate from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

