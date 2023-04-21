 
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Hailey Bieber is done taking ‘jokes’ post Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her mental health issues in a confessional.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the supermodel reveals she has not been feeling well since the star of this year.

"This is how my mental state feels after the last month and a half,” Hailey began.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Hailey wrote in a follow-up Instagram Stories post. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.."

And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone."

The model then asked her fans to brave through their own insecurities and keep up their spirits up amid tough times.

The post comes days after singer Selena Gomez stans harassed Hailey over Justin Bieber.

