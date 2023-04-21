 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Prince Harry’s ex-pal believes that he is attending King Charles’ coronation to gather material for his next book
Prince Harry’s ex-pal believes that he is attending King Charles’ coronation to gather material for his next book

Prince Harry’s ex-pal believes that he is only coming to the UK for father King Charles’ coronation so he can gather material for his next book.

The explosive comments came from British socialite Lizzie Cundy, 54, who told Mirror UK that Prince Harry will only be in the UK ‘dip his toe’ in the historic crowning ceremony of his father.

Cundy lashed out at Harry saying: “Prince Harry coming to the Coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he'll have a hard job walking away with any pride, he'll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth.”

“He's only coming to the Coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him,” the socialite went on.

Cundy went on to further incinerate Prince Harry, bluntly stating: “They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can't go because of Archie's birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for. This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare.”

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry will be flying to the UK for Charles’ coronation, while his wife Meghan Markle will stay back in the US with their kids Archie and Lilibet. 

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation
King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight
Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report video

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report
Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’ video

Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’
Camilla’s son hits back at Prince Harry’s claims about her marrying for Crown video

Camilla’s son hits back at Prince Harry’s claims about her marrying for Crown