Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family  became the victims of Twitter's purge of blue verification check marks from users who have not signed up for its subscription service.

The checks disappeared from the accounts of journalists, academics and celebrities.

Elon Musk was slammed on Twitter, with a large number of people saying they won't pay for the blue tick.

It is not clear whether the royal family would subscribe to Twitter's subscription service.

According to CNN, the blue checks even disappeared from the accounts of some of the most well-known and widely followed people on the social network, including Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, former president Donald Trump and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

