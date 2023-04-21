John Legend's 'biggest fan' is his son: 'remembers how long each song is'

File Footage

John Legend spoke candidly about how much his son love the singer's music.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, the EGOT winner, 44, opened up to the host James Corden and fellow guest Jennifer Garner about being parents of three.

When Corden asked Legend whether his kids want to enjoy his music on car rides together.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," the musician dad proudly said of son Miles Theodore, 4½.

"He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, and actually,” Green Light “is a little longer than this one,” he said of Miles.

Legend further admitted that it's been "embarrassing" when other parents notice him dropping the kids off to school with his own music played in the car.

"My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids," he joked. "And I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

The All of me hitmaker shares son Miles and daughters Esti Maxine, 3 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with wife Chrissy Teigen.