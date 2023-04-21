 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Among the people who have been invited by King Charles to attend his coronation would be David Anderson who said his grandfather made the monarch's kilts.

Sharing a photo of his invitation on social media, Anderson revealed while his grandfather made kilts for Charles, his father introduced him to William Shakespeare.

"This (invitation) is for them," he wrote along with the photo of the coronation which is due to be held on May 6.

Hundreds of people congratulated Anderson for receiving the honor of being invited the ceremony where King Charles and his wife would be crowned.

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation


More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation
King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight
Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report video

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report
Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’ video

Prince Harry’s main selling point ‘under threat’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’