Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Among the people who have been invited by King Charles to attend his coronation would be David Anderson who said his grandfather made the monarch's kilts.

Sharing a photo of his invitation on social media, Anderson revealed while his grandfather made kilts for Charles, his father introduced him to William Shakespeare.

"This (invitation) is for them," he wrote along with the photo of the coronation which is due to be held on May 6.

Hundreds of people congratulated Anderson for receiving the honor of being invited the ceremony where King Charles and his wife would be crowned.



