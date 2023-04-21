Selena Gomez features 'the woman' she 'loves, looks up and adores' in new post

The Disney star Selena Gomez has wrapped up the season 3 of her popular series Only Murders in the Building while featuring the woman she loves, looks up and adore.

Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of herself smiling wide with the Oscar-winning icon Meryl Streep on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 3.

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream," the Calm Down singer captioned the photo. "I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."





Although it's still a secret what role Streep will play on the popular Hulu show, it will mark her return to the small screen after appearing in season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019; the upcoming season will also feature former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams.

This not the first time the pop icon paid tribute to the legendary actress, back in 2015, Gomez named Streep as her "onscreen dream" collaborator for her Billboard Women in Music feature.

"I would totally love to work with Meryl Streep — it doesn’t even have to be a whole film," she gushed at the time. "I could be the waitress that comes in and just says, ‘Hi.’"

Only Murders in the Building is about three strangers, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

After a grisly incident that occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio embark on a mission to suspect murder and employs their limited knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

The story takes a dramatic turn when they realize that the lies they tell each other are far more explosive than the murder mystery itself.

During their investigation the endangered trio finds out that a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the clues before it's too late.

Season 3 of the hit Hulu series has wrapped up the production work, however, the release date is yet to be announced by the streaming giant.