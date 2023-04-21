 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Ingrate Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the only royals who have supported Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso.

The organization recently released its annual report which revealed that the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales was among the prominent donors of Sentebale, which works for children and young people affected by HIV.

William and Kate are the only royals who are following the official Twitter account of the charity founded by Harry.

Harry and Meghan targeted Kate and William in their Netflix documentary in which they seemed to suggest that it was the future king and his wife who forced them to leave the UK and settled in the US.

The Duke of Sussex targeted his elder brother once again in his explosive tell-all book 'Spare'.

The book further deteriorated relations between the two brothers and their wives.

Dozens of royal fans shared the list of donors and criticized Harry for attacking his brother.

Many wondered whether he targeted his brother despite being aware of fact that The Royal Foundation may have sent the donation with Kate and William's approval.

Ingrate Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?


More From Royals:

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation
King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests video

King Charles, Camilla’s son defends ‘Not My King’ protests
Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie

Here’s all we know about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans for Archie
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first outing since Harry's coronation announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left heartbroken by King Charles?
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight
Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report video

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report