Chris Evans shares his thoughts on playing damsel in distress in 'Ghosted'

Ghosted actor Chris Evans candidly shared his thoughts about playing the damsel in distress opposite Ana de Armas as his rescuer.

Evans, who have saved the world various times as Captain America, has now seemingly swapped the role with the Blonde actress.

As this is the first time in latest Apple TV+ action film Ghosted, that de Armas is the one who’s doing the rescuing.

“It was great. I mean, we’ve all seen Ana be badass; she was so good in [‘No Time to Die’],” Evans told Variety at the New York premiere of Ghosted on Tuesday night.

“It was nice to be the damsel in distress. It was nice to need saving — primarily because I didn’t have to sweat during the action sequences” he added.

With Dexter Fletcher, serving as the director on Ghosted, it follows hopelessly romantic Cole played by Evans, who falls head over heels for a girl named Sadie played by de Armas, just after meeting her once.

However, Cole gets ghosted by Sadie, and follows her to London as a romantic gesture, only to discover that his dream girl is a CIA agent, currently working on an international assignment.

The film marks Evans’ third appearance on screen with de Armas, as he previously worked on 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s The Gray Man.

“Yeah, we finally got to get along,” Evans said of their adversarial roles in previous films.

“But the beauty of the movie is that even though there is a love interest in the beginning, most of the movie is this kind of Han Solo, Princess Leia friction, which is ostensibly just flirting. But again, most of the movie is an argument, and that’s fun because Ana’s really funny, really versatile, really open to improvisation. She was a perfect scene partner for this type of dynamic.”

“I felt like I was coming from very dramatic roles and everything was very intense, and I was so much in the mood for doing something like this; it felt like the right thing to do,” de Armas added.

“And with Chris, it’s always been like, I hate him or I’m going after him or shooting at him, and this one was very much like the dynamic that we have in real life.”

Ghosted premiered on April 21 on Apple TV+.