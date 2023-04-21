‘Down-to-earth’ Kylie Jenner enjoys being ‘courted’ by Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has been having “fun” getting to know her rumoured new beau Timothée Chalamet after parting ways with Travis Scott.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that the reality TV star is letting the Dune actor “take the lead” in their relationship as they explore their romance with low-key dates.

“Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day,” the insider said. “They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner wants her romance with Chalamet unfold naturally, the source said, noting that she is actually very “down-to-earth and laidback” despite what people think of her.

“Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him,” the insider said.

“At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback.

“Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her,” the source shared before adding that Jenner is “having fun getting to know Timothée better.”

Even though Jenner sees potential in her romance with the Oscar nominee, she is not over her ex Travis Scott, a report by the outlet revealed previously.

“Kylie thinks Timothee is really sweet and she does see potential. But truth be told, she is not over Travis,” an insider said. “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing coparenting relationship.”