Bill Hader, Ali Wong hit the trails following reunion. PHOTO: Pagesix

Barry creator and comedian Ali Wong were spotted on a romantic hike and dinner date in celebration of Wong's 41st birthday.

The previously on-and-off couple was all smiles and even got cosy during their hike near Wong's Los Angeles home. Pagesix earlier confirmed that the duo is dating.

Hader confirmed their relationship status in a recent interview, referring to Wong as his "girlfriend."

The reunion comes at a time when Bill Hader is thinking of taking a vacation after wrapping up the final season of HBO’s Barry which Hader directed and stars in.

“I’m just looking forward to taking a little vacation and then kind of being in sponge mode — read, watch some stuff. I haven’t had the space in my head to do it. We did seasons three and four back-to-back so it’s pretty wild,” Hader told The Hollywood Reporter.

Wong on the other hand just wrapped up shooting Netflix series Beef, which narrates the aftermath of an accident on the road between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing bad-tempered contractor, goes nose to nose with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a charming life. The increasing stakes of their dispute unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Wong was previously married to businessman Justin Hakuta and they share two daughters. Despite their divorce, Wong and Hakuta remain friendly and refer to each other as "best friends."