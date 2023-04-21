 
Showbiz
Friday Apr 21 2023
Rapper Honey Singh calls kidnapping accusations as 'false and baseless'

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Vivek Raman, owner of Festivina Music Festival registers complaint against Honey Singh
On April 20, news came out that Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager in Mumbai; the rapper finally reacts to the allegations.

Taking it to his Instagram, the High Heels singer stated that all the allegations registered against him are false and baseless. He also calls the move as a false attempt to tarnish his image.

Singh wrote: "The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for."

"Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants."

Ealier yesterday, a person named Vivek Raman, owner of Festivina Music Festival, filed a complaint against him claiming that the dispute was triggered due to the cancellation of the show. He stated that he had an argument with the singer and his associates on the day of the event on errors in money transaction which is why he decided to call of the show.

As per Indiatoday, the cancellation made Honey and his team angry. Complaint filed by Vivek claims Honey Singh kidnapped him, captivated him in one of Mumbai's hotel and assaluted him.

