Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia makes her TikTok debut

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie has made her TikTok debut ahead of his father’s performance at King Charles coronation in May.



Sofia uploaded her first TikTok video with new married name ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grainge.

Richie is set to exchange vows with her fiancé this weekend in France.

She said in the video, “Guys, help me pick out an outfit. I’m in the South of France and we’re going out on a little dinner excursion.”

Sofia posted the video with caption: “France GRWM.”





She has received over 116,000 followers within 24 hours of her debut.

Sofia joined TikTok after it was confirmed her father Lionel Richie is among the musical acts who will be performing at King Charles coronation concert.