Rihanna wows fans with son’s exclusive clothing statement by Fendi

time Friday Apr 21 2023
Friday Apr 21, 2023

Rihanna took the internet by storm as she dropped a darling new snap of her son, who is evidently following in his mom’s footsteps in the fashion.

Taking to her Instagram, the Diamonds crooner, who is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky, posted a candid snap of the 10-months-old — whose name the couple has kept under wraps since his birth last May.

In the picture, the tot was seen donning a stylish Fendi leather jacket emblazoned with the word “TROUBLE” across the back in all caps.

The baby was seen playing with his face turned away from the camera. He wore it over a pair of blue jeans and little white socks.

While RiRi didn’t pen any caption with the pic, Rocky hopped into the comments and wrote, “GOOD TROUBLE.”

Rihanna and Rocky’s celebrity pals also added comments on the post, with Cara Delevingne posting a trio of three red heart emoticons.

DJ Khaled left a single fire icon. The official account from Instagram also added, “Stop he is perfect.”

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy during her headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. 

