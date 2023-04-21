 
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Taylor Swift feels 'very optimistic' about her future after Joe Alwyn breakup

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Taylor Swift reportedly doing "great" after parting ways with Joe Alwyn following six-year-long romance.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is currently adjusting to her newly single status while “enjoying her freedom,” a source spilt to US Weekly.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

The insider added that Swift is “enjoying her freedom” but is still “adjusting to the single life” and has no intention to start dating again so soon after her breakup.

“She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon,” the source explained.

Swift, who is currently on her Eras tour, “appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” the insider spilt, adding that the singer is “doing great” amid this new chapter of her life.

Spilling details why Swift and Alwyn called it quits, a source shared with the outlet earlier this month, “Fame factored into their split.”

“Joe is very shy and never liked all the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider said, adding that he didn’t “blame” Swift for her popularity but “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”

