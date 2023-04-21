Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle threatens with ‘the real truth’

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle is not afraid of going against his daughter, and giving evidence in support of his other daughter Samantha.



These revelations were made by Mr Markle, according to findings by the Daily Mail.

Per their findings, Mr Markle believes, “I would be more than happy to.”

He also admitted, “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter.”

He also urged Meghan to settle because she has “no way to defend the things she’s said.”

For those unversed with the lawsuit, Meghan has demanded over $75,000 (£57,000) from Samantha to cover legal fees.