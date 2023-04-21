 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle threatens with ‘the real truth’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle is not afraid of going against his daughter, and giving evidence in support of his other daughter Samantha.

These revelations were made by Mr Markle, according to findings by the Daily Mail.

Per their findings, Mr Markle believes, “I would be more than happy to.”

He also admitted, “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter.”

He also urged Meghan to settle because she has “no way to defend the things she’s said.”

For those unversed with the lawsuit, Meghan has demanded over $75,000 (£57,000) from Samantha to cover legal fees.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting video

Sarah Ferguson on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting

Royal family pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on 97th birthday video

Royal family pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on 97th birthday
King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton video

King Charles continues to support Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William pays tribute to late Dame Deborah video

Prince William pays tribute to late Dame Deborah
'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?

'Ingrate' Harry targeted William after receiving donations from brother?
Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Meghan Markle has started smoking?

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Son of man who introduced King Charles to Shakespeare gets invitation for coronation

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince William, Kate, King Charles become victims of Elon Musk's purge of blue checks

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'

Prince Harry’s friend claims he will write about Coronation in ‘next book'
Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Journalist, who just lost her job, accused of backing a plan to kidnap Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s brother says he would rather have Harry Kane at Coronation