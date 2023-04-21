 
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Hollywood veteran Quentin Tarantino’s final film may not yet be ready for screening but the director will still be among the highlights at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The Directors’ Fortnight sidebar competition has revealed that Tarantino will be its guest of honour at the 2023 edition of the festival, presenting a “secret screening” May 25 and discussing his “counter-history of cinema,” theories about 1970s Hollywood. The stories were recently published in his part-memoir, part film theory Cinema Speculation.

The competition — which described itself as a “counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world” — launched in Cannes in 1969, just as the period of filmmaking history in Tarantino’s book, when a “new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood” began.

Tarantino is quite familiar with the Croisette, and returns to Cannes four years after he world-premiered Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the festival, and 29 years after he won the Palme d’Or for Pulp Fiction.

Earlier, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he will be making his last film, tentatively titled The Movie Critic, which is reportedly set in late 1970s Los Angeles. He previously stated that he would retire from filmmaking after making ten movies.

While the Directors’ Fortnight did not disclose the film Tarantino will present, it did give a hint, claiming that there would be “a rockabilly vibe on closing day.”

