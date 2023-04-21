Sarah Ferguson on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson revealed what her late friend Princess Diana would have thought after seeing her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, fight.



The ex-wife of Prince Andrew gave her two cents on the matter when asked during a recent episode of Good Morning Britain about the former Princess of Wales’ feeling about her son’s feud.

"She was all about being true to her heart, and her heart would say, 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children,'" the Duchess of York said.

"And that is what she'd look at. She'd look at altitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," Fergie added.

"I think all of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and social media. And, I think that we need to really lead by example ... why don't you just smile and be kind?"

Despite getting snubbed from King Charles’ coronation, set to take place on May 6th at Westminster Abbey, Fergie does not have any negative feelings for the new monarch.

Even though Royal fans will not see Fergie attending the main ceremony, she will join the Royal family members at the coronation concert, according to new reports.