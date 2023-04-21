 
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra on her demise

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a blog to Pamela Chopra
On April 20, Yash Raj Films announced the death of Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra; the news came out as a shock for the entire film industry.

Almost all celebrities visited Yash Chopra's residence in Mumbai for the final rites of Pamela including the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier today, Big B took it to his blog page to pay tribute to the first lady of YRF. He mentioned that everything was going fine until the news of the demise of Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra came out. Suddenly, life came to a standstill, wrote Big B.

"So much to have spent with her and the filmmaking and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-together.. all gone in a breath.”

"And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent...And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past.. life is so unpredictable and tough .."

Besides being the wife of Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra was the mother of producer Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra, reports Indiatoday. 

