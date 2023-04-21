 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life
Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk reveals she has gained more confidence after becoming a mother to daughter with her ex-Bradley Cooper.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for May issue, Shayk explained how motherhood changed her outlook on life.

“Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are’,” said the 38-year-old.

The supermodel continued, “Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, ‘Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’”

“One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother’. And I’m like,’But what does it mean?’” stated the supermodel.

Shayk, who is a mom of six-year-old, remembered her grandmother’s advice to “be herself”.

“You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up,” remarked the model.

Shayk pointed out, “My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more. She’ll say, ‘I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya’ who is my mom. Then she goes, ‘And I really love myself’.”

“And I’m looking at my daughter and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t like that at six years old’,” she confessed.

In the end, Shayk added, “Most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”

More From Entertainment:

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren
Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks
Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National
Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why

Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why
'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'

'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'
Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’
Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars

Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars
Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast
Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why

Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'