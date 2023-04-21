Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk reveals she has gained more confidence after becoming a mother to daughter with her ex-Bradley Cooper.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for May issue, Shayk explained how motherhood changed her outlook on life.

“Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are’,” said the 38-year-old.

The supermodel continued, “Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, ‘Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’”

“One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother’. And I’m like,’But what does it mean?’” stated the supermodel.

Shayk, who is a mom of six-year-old, remembered her grandmother’s advice to “be herself”.

“You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up,” remarked the model.

Shayk pointed out, “My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more. She’ll say, ‘I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya’ who is my mom. Then she goes, ‘And I really love myself’.”

“And I’m looking at my daughter and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t like that at six years old’,” she confessed.

In the end, Shayk added, “Most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”