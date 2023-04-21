 
menu menu menu
world
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

More than 400 killed, thousands hurt as Sudan crisis persists

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2020. — Reuters
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2020. — Reuters

  • At least nine children were among the dead, says UNICEF.
  • 20 health facilities had stopped functioning, says WHO.
  • Children will continue to pay price of war, warns UNICEF.

As a result of relentless fighting that started last week between paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army in Sudan, a global health agency said Friday that more than 400 people lost their lives and over 3,500 were injured.

During a press briefing in Geneva, World Health Organisation (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists that "four hundred and thirteen people have died and 3,551 people have been injured ... that we know of."

UNICEF noted that at least nine children were among the dead and more than 50 children had been wounded.

The spokeswoman, while citing Sudan's health ministry data, said 20 health facilities had stopped functioning and another 12 were at risk of stopping.

She also added: "This would affect not only the people who have been injured during this terrible fighting but the people who were needing treatment before."

UNICEF spokesman James Elder told the media that "it's taking a devastating toll on the country's children."

"As long as fighting continues, children will continue to pay the price. The fighting means many families are trapped, with little or no access to electricity, terrified of running out of food, water and medicine," Elder noted.

Sudan already had one of the world's highest rates of child malnutrition, with critical life-saving care now disrupted for an estimated 50,000 severely acutely malnourished children. This is life-threatening,” he remarked.

The most critical cases are being fed with tubes because that's literally the only way they can be fed," said Elder.

"When the bombing or shelling begins outside the hospital and where medical staff need to flee, then what?"

He also warned that the fighting was putting at risk the cold storage of more than $40 million worth of vaccines and insulin, due to the breaks in the power supply and fuel shortages.

"We need forces to immediately cease hostilities and for all parties to respect their international obligations to protect children from harm," he said.

More From World:

NYC's Empire State Building glows green for Eid ul Fitr

NYC's Empire State Building glows green for Eid ul Fitr
Joe Biden to announce reelection campaign 'next week'

Joe Biden to announce reelection campaign 'next week'
Gulf states, other countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr marking end of Ramadan

Gulf states, other countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr marking end of Ramadan
Why model mosques are being constructed in Bangladesh?

Why model mosques are being constructed in Bangladesh?
Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow

Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr tomorrow
Happy Weed Day: Why is 4/20 'Weed Day’ and how did it start?

Happy Weed Day: Why is 4/20 'Weed Day’ and how did it start?
Ancient building being used as car garage collapses, kills one in NYC

Ancient building being used as car garage collapses, kills one in NYC
Eid ul Fitr 2023 in Saudi Arabia: Muslims urged to look for Shawwal moon today

Eid ul Fitr 2023 in Saudi Arabia: Muslims urged to look for Shawwal moon today
At least 78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen

At least 78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen
American firm sues Viceroy Research in US for 'defamation, malicious lies'

American firm sues Viceroy Research in US for 'defamation, malicious lies'
Two minors arrested over Alabama shooting that killed four

Two minors arrested over Alabama shooting that killed four

Iran-Saudi talks: What went right this time?

Iran-Saudi talks: What went right this time?