 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzo compliments K-pop artist Jeongyeon’s solo performance

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon’s bandmate Mina has also been making her way around social media
Meanwhile, Jeongyeon’s bandmate Mina has also been making her way around social media 

American artist Lizzo fawns over the solo performance from Jeongyeon of the K-pop group Twice. The latter covered Lizzo’s iconic track Juice for her solo stage.

Lizzo has actually been interested in K-pop for a long time, with her revealing that she was a fan of the 2nd generation group 2NE1. She is also friends with BTS and is close with band member J-Hope.

Twice kicked off their Ready To Be world tour by performing for two nights on April 15th and 16th at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. All of the members gave stunning solo performances, with Jeongyeon going all out for her stage, donning a blonde wig and a flashy get-up.

After clips of her performance went viral on social media, Lizzo retweeted one of them with the caption: “OMG THIS IS SO AMAZING.”

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon’s bandmate Mina has also been making her way around social media for her cover of Ariana Grande’s hit song 7 Rings.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin

K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives advice to aspiring idols

K-pop group SHINee’s Taemin gives advice to aspiring idols
K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro discusses their uncertain future

K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro discusses their uncertain future
James Corden’s show apologizes for stating incorrect Blackpink achievement

James Corden’s show apologizes for stating incorrect Blackpink achievement
BTS’ agency responds to rumours of J-Hope receiving preferential treatment

BTS’ agency responds to rumours of J-Hope receiving preferential treatment
BTS’ Suga comes out with new album ‘D-Day’

BTS’ Suga comes out with new album ‘D-Day’
Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren
Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks
Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National
Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life