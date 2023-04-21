King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds

King Charles has just been urged to accept “the preposterousness of his destiny like, well, a man born to it.”



British columnist Jan Moir brought these revelations and admissions to light.

She started the chat off by saying, “So far, the Coronation forecasts seem to suggest we can expect a grey-tinged day of pared-down pageantry, something that sounds as if it were organised by a committee of lemon-sucking Lib Dems chaired by Mr J. Corbyn and his friend, St Alin Pomp without the oomph.”

“What is the point? For the Coronation to be a success, Charles must embrace the bling and welcome the preposterousness of his destiny like, well, a man born to it.”