Jennifer Coolidge to be honoured with Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge has recently been honoured with Comedic Genius award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



According to Deadline, MTV announced on Thursday, April 20, and revealed that the event will be hosted by Drew Barrymore, which will broadcast on the network on May 7.

For the unversed, Coolidge will be the sixth recipient to receive the award followed by Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Coolidge lately won an Emmy, Golden Globe, two Critics Choice Awards and a SAG Award for her work as Tanya on HBO’s hit The White Lotus.

Not only that, Coolidge also starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Watcher opposite Naomi Watts, in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, and Netflix’s family adventure We Have a Ghost opposite David Harbour.

The actress other hits include the Legally Blonde franchise, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman and A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration.