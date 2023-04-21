 
Royals
Friday Apr 21 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has been branded a bomb that threatens to destroy the monarchy, and all those in power.

The Real Crown narrator Adjoa Andoh issued these warnings and admissions.

According to the narrator, “William and Harry decide to stop many of their joint ventures and follow their own projects; it’s as though the fault lines are spreading and causing cracks within the Royal Family.”

“Despite the Queen’s careful guidance, the monarchy is coming undone. But at 93, she has no choice but to hold fast and continue.”

For those unversed, these admissions were made during the late monarch’s long life. 

