Late actor Irrfan Khan's final film, "The Song of Scorpions," set to release soon, says director Anup Singh

Irrfan's Last Film "The Song of Scorpions" to Release, Director Anup Singh Reveals Actor's Sadness over Delay

The late actor Irrfan Khan's last film, "The Song of Scorpions," is set to release soon, according to director Anup Singh. The film, which also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Indian actor Waheeda Rehman, is a tale of love and revenge set in the desert. Singh recently revealed that Irrfan was disappointed that the film did not release earlier, as he was eager to see it on the big screen.

"Irrfan was extremely passionate about this film, and he put his heart and soul into his performance. He was disappointed that the film did not release earlier, as he was excited to share it with audiences. It was his last film, and he was very proud of it," Singh said.

The film had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017, and has since been screened at several other international film festivals. It is now set to release in India and other countries.

"I hope that audiences will appreciate Irrfan's performance in the film, and that they will enjoy the beautiful landscape and music that we have captured," Singh added.