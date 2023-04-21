 
Jaya Bachchan offers condolences to Aditya Chopra after the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Jaya Bachchan visits Aditya Chopras home to pay respects after Pamela Chopras death

Jaya Bachchan, veteran Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP, arrived at the residence of filmmaker Aditya Chopra on Wednesday to offer her condolences after the demise of his wife, Pamela Chopra. The actress, who has worked with Yash Chopra in several films, was seen in a somber mood as she reached the Chopra residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. She was 76 years old. Pamela and Yash Chopra were married for over four decades and had a son, Aditya Chopra, who is a renowned filmmaker himself.

Jaya Bachchan, who is a close friend of the Chopra family, was seen wearing a white saree as she arrived at the residence. She spent some time with the family and offered her support during this difficult time.

