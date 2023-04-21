 
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head

Twinkle Khanna, the Bollywood actress and author, recently shared some hair-raising tales from her past, including a traumatic incident where she ended up with a partially shaved head. In a candid interview with a leading entertainment portal, the star opened up about her hair-related mishaps and how they affected her.

Khanna recalled a time when she had to shave a portion of her head for a movie role, but the results were not as expected. She said, "I cried and I cried and I cried. I had to go out and face the world with half a shaved head, and people were staring at me like I was an alien."

The actress also talked about her experiments with different hairstyles over the years, some of which went terribly wrong. She said, "I've had some really bad haircuts in my life, and I've tried some crazy things. There was a time when I had a curly perm, and it was a disaster. I looked like a poodle."

Despite these hair-related mishaps, Khanna has always maintained a positive attitude and a sense of humor about the situation. She said, "It's just hair at the end of the day. It grows back, and you can always try something new."

