Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Kensington Palace released a previously unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark what would have been her 97th birthday on Friday.

The photo was taken by Prince William, Princess of Wales, at Balmoral last summer.



Royal fans were quick to notice that the picture did not feature Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The release of the photo by Kensington Palace also raised some eyebrows as it came just day before the coronation of King Charles, who is reportedly happy that the Duke of Sussex has decided to attend the ceremony.

Multiple reports claimed that William did not want to invite Harry to the coronation.

The picture released on the Queen's birthday can also mean that all is not well between Harry and William.