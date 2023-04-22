 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Kensington Palace  released a previously unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark what would have been her 97th birthday on Friday.

The photo  was taken by Prince William, Princess of Wales, at Balmoral last summer.

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Royal fans were quick to notice that the picture did not feature Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The release of the photo by Kensington Palace also raised some  eyebrows as it came just day before the coronation of King Charles, who is reportedly happy that the Duke of Sussex has decided to attend the ceremony.

 Multiple reports claimed that William did not want to invite Harry to the coronation.

The picture released on the Queen's birthday can also mean that all is not well between Harry and William.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report video

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite video

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite
King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor' video

King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor'
King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’ video

King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’
King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds video

King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds
King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family video

King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family
Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan

Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan
King Charles ‘he can’t do right without making everything worse’ video

King Charles ‘he can’t do right without making everything worse’
Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle ‘would’ve long been forgotten without Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting video

Sarah Ferguson on what Princess Diana would have thought seeing her sons fighting

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle threatens with ‘the real truth’ video

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle threatens with ‘the real truth’