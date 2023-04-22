Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he almost hit King Charles with his Typhoon,



While training to go at war in Afghanistan, the Duke of Sussex reveals he told his Typhoon to target King Charles’ Audi in Sandringham as he went back to Highgrove.

Recalling the moment, Harry pens: “I loved seeing Pa, loved feeling his pride, and I felt buoyed by his praise, but I had to get back to work. I was mid-control, couldn’t tell the Typhoon to please hold on a moment. Yes, yes, darling boy, back to work. He drove off.”

Harry adds: “As he went down the track I told the Typhoon: New target. Gray Audi. Headed southeast from my position down track. Towards a big silver barn oriented east-west. The Typhoon tracked Pa, did a low pass straight over him, almost shattering the windows of his Audi. But ultimately spared him. On my orders.”