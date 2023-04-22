 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

New court filing reveals why manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on a movie set were formally dropped by prosecutors Friday.

A New Mexico court filing said the case against Baldwin "is dismissed without prejudice," but investigations remain "active and on-going" into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 handgun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

He has always insisted he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court filing said "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis which cannot be completed" in time for a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for May.

The Los Angeles Times reported that prosecutors had received information that the gun had been modified in a manner increasing the odds it might have misfired, citing three anonymous sources.

The criminal case against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the young armorer who had been responsible for weapons on the set of the film, remains ongoing.

At a court status conference Friday, all parties agreed to postpone a preliminary hearing for those proceedings until August.

Filming of "Rust" resumed at a new location in Montana this week, producers said Friday, with Baldwin and Souza among those returning to complete the film.

Principal photography is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

The criminal case against Baldwin had hit multiple legal potholes in the past few months.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were each initially charged with two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

But a so-called "firearm enhancement" which would have increased the jail term if they were convicted, was dropped soon afterwards, due to an alleged technical error by prosecutors.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the case's previous special prosecutor Andrea Reeb both stepped aside from overseeing the case against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

In a statement Thursday, the new special prosecutors noted that the decision to drop charges "does not absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."..AFP

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK video

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘well settled’ in US but ‘miss’ home in UK
Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost video

Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost
Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup video

Taylor Swift fans blast Joe Alwyn’s costar for posting photo of him post breakup
Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' spin-off to start streaming on May 4
Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

Prince Harry 'ordered' his typhoon to 'spare' attack at King Charles

Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq video

Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq
Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom' video

Prince Harry shocked Princess Diana friend after calling her 'mom'
Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Coolidge to be honoured with Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge to be honoured with Comedic Genius award at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Elizabeth Olsen addresses filming her own stunts in Marvel action movies

Elizabeth Olsen addresses filming her own stunts in Marvel action movies
K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin

K-pop group Stray Kids’ fans urge their agency to protect Hyunjin