Royals
Saturday Apr 22 2023
Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been criticized for their latest move which clearly showed that they still harbour resentment against Harry and Meghan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on Friday shared an unseen photo of late Queen Elizabeth with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The photo was taken by Kate Middleton in Balmoral last summer.

Almost one million people liked the picture shared by the royal couple on their official Instagram account.

Among thousands of people who commented on the photo were some who asked Kate Middleton and Prince William to "stop being so petty" after noting that the picture did not feature Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The children of the US-based royal couple were ignored by the Prince and Princess of Wales just days before the Duke of Sussex arrive in the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles.

Some people said the picture is a clear sign that Harry is not welcome at the coronation.

