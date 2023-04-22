Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez ‘eats whatever she wants’ and still looks ‘gorgeous’

Ben Affleck answered some important questions about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, that many have speculated about for years.

It’s no secret that J.Lo, 53, looks incredible to this day but her secret to youth has even Affleck baffled.

During the Friday, April 21st, episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, Drew Barrymore touched up on the topic with Affleck who was on a video interview with her.

“I’m going to tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants,” the Air star, 50, revealed to Barrymore, 48, after she asked if the married couple had any “cheat” meals. “Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream — everything.”

At that Barrymore seemed visibly shocked and asked if it was the work outs that did the trick.

To which Affleck added, “She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old with perfect skin and the whole thing.’

He continued, “There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Barrymore confessed that wasn’t “surprised” by the 53-year-old Marry Me star’s commitment to her fitness routine.

In an interview for Us Weekly’s March issue, Lopez revealed that exercise is a “motivating factor” in her daily life, frequently hitting the gym early in the morning.



“I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” the actress and singer revealed, noting she doesn’t always stick to the same routine. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself.”