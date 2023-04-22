 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan
Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon, who is ruling hearts nowadays with her back to back entertaining projects, wins hearts once again as she ditches travelling in business class and prefers economy.

A video has been going viral on the internet captured by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. They captured two videos of Krriti. In the first one, she could be seen walking towards her seat in the plane.

While the other video showed her playing adorably with a cute little baby sitting on her front seat.

The Shehzada actress looked elegant wearing a sleeveless baby pink coloured top along with a bright pink shawl. She opted for a no-make up look while travelling.

The video of her playing with the baby is making rounds on internet. It has won hearts. It gave fans happy tears. They have been praising Sanon's cuteness in the video.

One of the fans wrote: "She's just the sweetest person ever", while another wrote: "Nothing just a baby playing with another baby." One fan commented: "She becomes baby when she is with a baby."

Moreover, her well-wishers are admiring her simplicity with different adjectives like: cute, pretty, and adorable.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in film Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She is now looking forward to therelease of her next film Adipurush with Prabhas. She will also be making her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic drama, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'

Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'
Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues
Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?

Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?
Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'

Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform
Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan

Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan
After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut

After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut
Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head

Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head
Jaya Bachchan offers condolences to Aditya Chopra after the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Jaya Bachchan offers condolences to Aditya Chopra after the demise of Pamela Chopra.
Late actor Irrfan Khan's final film,

Late actor Irrfan Khan's final film, "The Song of Scorpions," set to release soon, says director Anup Singh
Genelia D'Souza reveals 'why she took break from acting after marriage'

Genelia D'Souza reveals 'why she took break from acting after marriage'