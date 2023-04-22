 
Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering from a heart attack
Late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika Kaushik shakes a leg with her father's best friend Anupam Kher in latest Instagram post.

While sharing the video, Vanshika mentioned making her first reel on IG. In the adorable clip, the duo can be seen matching their steps while grooving over song Hundred Miles.

According to Satish's daughter, 'papa' was a better dancer than uncle Anupam. The caption read: "My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle , he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love u."

The reel has created a storm on social media. Fans are thrilled to watch the two sharing a cute moment. They have been showering their love on the duo.

On the other hand, Hritik Roshan was also amused by the video. He commented: "Haha sweet". Meanwhile, India singer Guru Randhawa also reacted on the viral clip by dropping a few red heart emojis.

The Gali Gali Chor Hai actor left suddenly passed away on March 9 leaving the film fraternity in great shock. Since then, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and other close freinds of the Satish took the responsibility to support his daughter.

Recently, Anupam Kher hosted an event remembering Satish Kaushik. The event was attended by many celebrities including; Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Subhash Ghai, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji and many other, reports News18. 

