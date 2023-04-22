 
Showbiz
Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'

Citadel is set to stream on Amazon Prime on April 28
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting upcoming series Citadel, reveals she did not audition for the show.

While talking about the same, she added: “An actor like me, who has enjoyed being a leading lady in Bollywood, I know my job and will not be sidelined when I audition. I will be good because I’m a good actor. I will win the job like I did for Quantico because I’m good at my job and I’m not underconfident.

PC went on to say: “I’m developing multiple shows with them which not only star Indian faces but also have Indian faces behind the camera, women behind the camera, writers and directors. I want to be able to influx Hollywood with brown faces because I know how talented we are and how much we deserve to be on the world stage.”

In one of the promotional spree, Chopra also opened about the pay dispariy existing in India. She revealed that she was paid less than her male co-stars. However in Citadel, she has been paid the equal amount of money as of her co-actors.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller series is set to release on amazon Prime on April 28. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline in Bollywood, reports Pinkvilla. 

