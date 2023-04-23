Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘lukewarm leftovers’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now slated to become the “lukewarm leftovers” Hollywood discards.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these warnings and claims.

She cited an admission by a source close to Netflix when believes the couple’s “celebrity status is starting to wilt.”

Even Ms Elser chimed in on the topic and offered her thoughts before admitting, “Reading between the lines, it sounds an awful lot like people inside streaming HQ are worrying that the duke and duchess might become the Hollywood equivalent of crypto: overhyped, overvalued and the public are all a bit over it.”

“Harry and Meghan would seem to have gone from the hottest of hot properties to lukewarm leftovers.”