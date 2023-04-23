 
Royals
Prince Harry has ‘gloating CEOs’ turning away from ‘halcyon days of fat cheques’

Experts believe Prince Harry's ‘halcyon days of fat cheques’ are coming to an end because 'gloating CEOs want nothing to do with him.

 Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these warnings and claims.

According to News.com she claimed, “This month marks three years since they officially broke free of the Buckingham Palace cage to forge brave new lives in the United States, where they could talk about ‘their truth’ and raise chickens unmolested by Buckingham Palace’s twitching eyebrows.”

“What promptly followed was big businesses eagerly lining up to throw money at two people who had done the nearly unthinkable in turning their backs on royal life.”

“For the first time in close to a century, since Edward VIII decided that long afternoons with a scowling Wallis Simpson trumped the throne, members of the House of Windsor had wanted out – and the corporate giants wanted in.”

“So companies like Netflix, Spotify, BetterUp, the Harry Walker Agency, fintech asset manager Ethic and Penguin Random House were soon merrily sending out press releases tooting their own horns for having secured the “talents” of Harry and Meghan.”

“But a hell of a lot has changed since those halcyon days of fat cheques and gloating CEOs. A hell of a lot.”

