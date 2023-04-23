 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle no ‘low-maintenance, shrinking violet’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for harboring “arrogance and narcissism” that “knows no bounds”.

Royal author and biographer Mark Dolan issued these shocking claims.

Mr Dolan started everything off by saying, “The arrogance and narcissism of this woman knows no bounds.”

Mr Dolan even went as far as to add, “She’s such a diva, she makes Mariah Carey look like a low-maintenance, shrinking violet.”

“Thank God she's not coming to the coronation. If anyone could spoil a party, it's this spoiled entitled, primadonna. She might have opened fire at our Royal family, but with her absence on the 6th of May, King Charles has dodged a bullet.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle ‘dragging’ King Charles on top of coal video

Meghan Markle ‘dragging’ King Charles on top of coal
Prince Harry has ‘gloating CEOs’ turning away from ‘halcyon days of fat cheques’ video

Prince Harry has ‘gloating CEOs’ turning away from ‘halcyon days of fat cheques’
Prince Harry ‘entirely lacks purpose’: ‘What does he actually does all day?’ video

Prince Harry ‘entirely lacks purpose’: ‘What does he actually does all day?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘lukewarm leftovers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘lukewarm leftovers’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark a ‘$64K’ question into future plans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark a ‘$64K’ question into future plans
Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ Archie’s skin-colour comment wasn’t ‘racist’

Meghan Markle ‘accepted’ Archie’s skin-colour comment wasn’t ‘racist’
Prince William and Prince Harry shouldn’t be ‘pressured’ to reconcile

Prince William and Prince Harry shouldn’t be ‘pressured’ to reconcile
Kate Middleton hints at details of her outfit for the King’s Coronation video

Kate Middleton hints at details of her outfit for the King’s Coronation
Meghan Markle’s absence at King’s Coronation ‘delights’ the royal family video

Meghan Markle’s absence at King’s Coronation ‘delights’ the royal family
King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence video

King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence

Meghan Markle named the ‘racist’ royal to King Charles in letter correspondence video

Meghan Markle named the ‘racist’ royal to King Charles in letter correspondence
Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday