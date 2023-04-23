Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message About 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol, the renowned Bollywood actress, recently shared a cryptic and angry message on her social media platform, which has left fans and followers speculating about the possible reason behind her outburst.

In the post, Kajol expressed her frustration towards "cowards" and "worthless" people, without elaborating on whom she was referring to.

Kajol's followers were quick to react to the post, with many speculating that it could be directed towards someone in the film industry or perhaps related to a personal issue. Some fans also expressed their support for the actress, praising her for standing up against negativity and encouraging others to do the same.

