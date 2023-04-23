 
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle can never heal after ‘major chasm’

Experts believe Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have too large a chasm to beat and is ‘utterly resentful’.

Royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen issued these shocking claims.

He believes, “The image of unity that the four royals portrayed during the walkabout was labelled an ‘illusion’ in the same novel.”

Not to mention, “the Princess of Wales is also said to have ‘built up resentment towards Meghan’ due to Charles asking William not to bring his wife with him to see the Queen in her final moments so that it would be fairer for the Duchess of Sussex when she was asked not to attend.”

“There is now a chasm between the Waleses and the Sussexes,” Mr Nanan-Sen admitted.

“As Kate and William have continued to undertake a host of royal engagements there has been little time to remedy their feud and with the Coronation approaching, that will not change.”

