Barry Humphries fans left disappointed by Queen Consort Camilla

Barry Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for various health issues. Humphries was 89.



Australians paid tribute to Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, as both a "one-of-a-kind" entertainer and a charming and intelligent man.



Barry Humphries had received the Wizard of Oz award from Queen consort Camilla for his fictional character Sir Les Patterson at the Oldie Of The Year Awards 2021 at The Savoy Hotel in London in 2021.



His Australian fans were left disappointed when they saw no message of condolences posted by British royal family at a time when most of them are excited about the coronation of King Charles.

A large number of people in Australia has been demanding the government officially celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth's son.



