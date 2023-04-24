Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark a historic day ahead of King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a historic day ahead of King Charles coronation in May.



To mark Earthday 2023, the royal couple said in a statement, “This year marks the 53rd annual Earth Day, a global effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmentalism, and uplift efforts to combat the climate crisis.”

“In the spirit of helping our planet and thinking local to impact the global, The Archewell Foundation participated in a cleanup of the LA River in partnership with LA Waterkeeper.”

Meghan and Harry further said, “The Archewell team, with the expertise of LA Waterkeeper, spent the morning supporting these water warriors in their effort to keep our local community, (and as a result our global community), healthy for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, sharing the history of the Earthday, the statement reads: “Did you know that the first Earth Day took place in 1970 in the United States, in response to concerns Senator Nelson had about the state of the environment on the heels of a devastating oil spill in Santa Barbara, California?

“This was the largest in the country’s history at the time. Twenty million Americans across the country were inspired to raise their voices that day, and over half a century later it has grown to become a worldwide day of action to each do what we can to help protect our planet.

“Since the disaster off the coast of California in 1969, we’ve seen tangible progress for environmentalism, but around the world we continue to experience the catastrophic effects of an increasingly urgent climate crisis.

“From a record drought in China, to flooding in New Zealand, oil drilling in the Okavango Delta, and devastating deforestation in the Amazon as just a few examples, people from all over the world have raised their voices to help our global community.”