Harry to sit ‘ten rows back’ from royals at coronation, won’t ‘even see’ William

Prince Harry is expected to be seated “10 rows back” from the Royal family at King Charles’ coronation and will not hang around for long.

Speaking to GB News, the former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, claimed that the Duke Of Sussex would be happy to be seated in the tenth-row so he could make his sharp exit.

The Royal butler also claimed that there is "no chance" of a reconciliation between the father-of-two and his elder brother Price William or the new monarch.

"It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face,” Burrell said of Harry’s appearance at the historic event. "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.”

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life,” the royal expert added. "But Harry is not going to hang around."

Harry is expected to leave the country after the ceremony so he could get back home in time to attend his and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party.

"He doesn't want to spend much time around them,” Burrell continued. "There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

"He will be sitting ten rows back. He will not even see his brother or his father in that time. He will be in and out in a flash."



