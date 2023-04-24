 
Monday Apr 24, 2023
Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Matthew Perry is moving forward with edits about "stupid" Keanu Reeves references in his memoirs Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, the Friends star admitted that he shed a negative light on the John Wick star in the book and he's correcting his mistake.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Perry admitted.

"I pulled his name because I live on the same street," adding, "I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

The 53-year-old also said, "If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid."

Previously, the 17 Again star was on the receiving end after he penned in his tome, "River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

Soon after publication, Perry clarified, "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

