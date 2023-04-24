Kate Middleton ‘heavily’ affected by Prince William, Prince Harry rift

Kate Middleton has been “heavily” affected by the ongoing issues between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry despite showing the world that she is unfazed by the drama.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, author Christopher Andersen claimed that the Princess of Wales was the one who convinced the estranged brothers to put up a united front after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Before the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior royal following his marriage to Meghan Markle, he would join Kate and William at public events where it was obvious on number of occasions how close they all were.

Harry even referred to the mother-of-three as the "sister he'd never had and always wanted" in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Discussing the rift between the brothers and its affect on Kate, Andersen said, "When it comes to acting the part of someone who seems totally unfazed by all the drama swirling around her, Kate really delivers the most convincing performance."

"She never lets her guard down the way the other three do. But you know, Kate and Harry always had a special bond, and I believe the rift between the brothers weighs on her more heavily than people realise."

Andersen also suggested that Kate must have talked to William to convince him to greet the mourners with Harry and Meghan after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

"Kate certainly had to have talked Prince William into making that appearance with his brother outside Kensington Palace,” the royal biographer said.

"William certainly was in no mood to make nice with Prince Harry, and by all accounts still isn't. Whenever these four are together, I don't think we have seen anything but forced smiles on all their faces."